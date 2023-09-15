Councillors have told the authority parents need reassurance over the safety of their children, and asked for all assessments to be made public on the council’s website.

Labour group leader Councillor Julia Buckley said the council should also liaise with public sector partners to publish the assessments carried out at all the county’s public buildings, including council offices, hospitals, nurseries and colleges.

It comes as Whitchurch Civic Centre has been closed since last Thursday after the potentially dangerous material was identified throughout the building.

In a motion to be debated by the full council next week, Councillor Buckley said: “Although no Shropshire schools were closed, we also do not have any confirmation that none are affected.

“This is because schools are invited to self-assess using a government questionnaire circulated on social media.

“There is no definitive list of public buildings and their assessment results to reassure residents as to which buildings are, and which are not, safe to enter.”

Councillor Buckley said assessments carried out in 2018 when the government began investigating the issue could now be out-of-date, with the potential for schools previously deemed safe to have “deteriorated into a dangerous condition” since then.

“The public need to know how safe are their schools, courts, prisons, hospitals and job centres,” she added.

“An urgent, full audit is required to find out the extent of this dangerous concrete in the public sector estate, and for us as an authority to have confidence in our own estate, and that of our strategic partners in the county.”

The motion, supported by the Labour group, calls on the council to identify any D-rated buildings and what work they require, as well as those rated C so that preventative maintenance can be planned.

Liberal Democrat councillor David Vasmer has voiced concern over the issue and asked the authority to publish a list of schools thought to be affected.

The motion and Councillor Vasmer’s questions will be discussed at a meeting of the full council next Thursday.

No schools in Shropshire have yet been identified as containing RAAC.

The council said last week: “We appreciate the concerns that are generated around this matter, given the high-profile national media coverage, but we would like to reassure parents and carers that schools in Shropshire remain safe.”