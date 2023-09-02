Dobbies at Moreton Park will be hosting an engaging and educational event, centered around the theme of “Garden Senses,” designed for children aged four to 10 this weekend, and it is entirely free of charge.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 3, the workshop will be hosted at Dobbies’ Moreton Park store, providing young gardening enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to explore how they connect with the natural world through their senses.

The workshop will be led by a team of Dobbies’ gardening experts who will delve into the five fundamental human senses: sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said: “The five senses play a crucial role in how we connect with the garden and environment around us.

“It’s an interesting subject and we’re delighted to be using it as a topic for our next Little Seedling Club workshop in our Moreton Park store.

“We’re looking forward to making nature even more exciting to young gardening fans and helping them understand how their senses all work in harmony.”

Through a series of interactive activities and captivating demonstrations, children will gain insights into harnessing these senses while navigating their outdoor surroundings.

The workshop will spotlight the role of vibrant chrysanthemums in enhancing sensory gardens and provide an opportunity to understand how these radiant flowers can engage multiple senses simultaneously.

Little Seedlings ambassador, Iniya Raj, shared her excitement: “I’m really looking forward to September’s workshop and learning all about how I can use each of my senses in the garden.

“I enjoy listening to the different sounds in the garden, especially the birds and little creatures that live there.”