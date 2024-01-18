Liam Bennett was with his partner and family driving from Ellesmere to the village at about 7pm on January 17 when they encountered a red Toyota Yaris which was being driven in a bizarre manner.

They overtook the vehicle to avoid any further confrontation, but say this led to it pulling up alongside them and the driver, wearing a helmet, pulling out a firearm.

Speaking on behalf of all three, Liam said that the incident has left them shaken and looking over their shoulders.

“We came up to a red Toyota Yaris with the guy in the car, and he was going at around 25 to 30mph in a 60 zone and he was driving in the middle of the road and swerving,” he said.

“We wondered if he was drunk and then we overtook him to be safe, but that’s when he lost it, beeping at us, getting us close to the back of the car and flashing his lights.

“We got to the 30 zone in Whittington and he was still flashing us with full beam before stopping at the 30 sign so we pulled over to stop him following us home.

“We pulled into the lay-by opposite the Boot Inn pub, which is just before the junction, and waited for him to go by.

“It was about 7pm and there was nobody about – we were scared – and then he pulled up next to us, rolled down his window.

“We rolled down our window to tell him his driving was horrendous and then he started shouting ‘do you know who you are messing with?’ before pulling the gun out.

“We’ve never had a gun pointed as us before – we tried ringing the police but there was no signal so we were in a massive panic about it.

“He sped off – we got the registration plate but it’s coming up as a white Fiat so we’re guessing it’s a cloned plate.”

The three admitted they spent much of Wednesday (January 17) looking around for the car which has left them scared.

“We’re traumatised,” they said.

“One of us had to drive home after the incident and none of us have been able to sleep because we can’t stop thinking about it.

“Even when we were out today, we were just looking for the car.

“I think it happened because we were the car that reacted to his behaviour but we didn’t know what he was going to do or what he was capable of.”

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: “We were called to Castle Street in Whittington, Shrewsbury on around 7.10pm on Tuesday, January 16, following a report a man threatened another man with a gun during an incident.

“Enquires into the incident are on-going.”