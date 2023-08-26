One crew each from Oswestry and Ellesmere was sent to Lloyd Street at around 2pm on Friday after reports the sign was on fire.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check the fire was out and also the 10 metre ladder.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “One sign above chip shop was alight, which was out on arrival of fire crews.

“Checks were made for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera and a short extension ladder.”

A stop message was sent to SFRS control at around 20 minutes later confirming no further assistance was necessary.