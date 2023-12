A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) team from Ellesmere responded to the incident at 9.19pm, at New Marton.

A spokesperson from SFRS said: “One saloon car was found on fire.

“Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to put the fire out.”

A stop message, confirming no further assistance was needed, was sent out to control at 9.43pm.