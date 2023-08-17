Paddock View Holiday Park, in Kinnerley, is on the market with Shrewsbury-based estate agents Monks for £1.8million.

The park has four detached lodges and is believed to be an excellent opportunity to purchase this popular and well-visited Holiday Park – perfect for those looking for an investment/business opportunity.

Monks said: “Set within a secure entrance the individual chalets offer spacious and contemporary accommodation which is exceptionally well equipped with today’s modern luxuries – making for a great family getaway – group get together or some couple chill out time.

“Set within lovely grounds with a play area and individual hot tubs there are lovely walks on hand to two village pubs/restaurants and offers ease of access to explore the nearby Shrewsbury and Oswestry and close to the gateway to exploring Wales.

“Paddock Lodge is located in the semi-rural hamlet of Kinnerley which offers a range of day to day amenities including Public House, Shop with Post Office.

“Surrounded by open countryside the property is six miles from the busy and popular market town of Oswestry and just 13 miles from Shrewsbury.

“Access to the A5 main road network is easily accessible to Wrexham, Chester, Manchester and Liverpool or from Shrewsbury to the M54 accessing Telford and Birmingham.

“The nearest rail station is in Gobowen 11 miles away offering links to Chester, Manchester, or via Shrewsbury to Birmingham and further afield.

“Each of the detached lodges offer more than 1,700 square foot of luxurious accommodation which has been finished to an exceptional standard and comprise – fabulous open plan living/dining/kitchen with appliances, the lounge and dining areas each have sliding doors leading onto the decked sun terrace which is perfect for those who love to dine alfresco.

“Each of the four double bedrooms have an en-suite and there is a complementary utility room.

“Externally the veranda/sun terrace is of a good size and perfect for entertaining and each has its own hot tub which provides views over the adjacent lawns and gardens. Ample off-road parking for each chalet.”

The area also includes a tennis court and parkland gardens and viewing is highly recommended.

To view the property online, you can head to https://monks.co.uk/house-item/paddock-view-holiday-park-oswestry-sy10-8db/