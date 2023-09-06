The festivities started on Saturday, September 2 with the fire stations across the county throwing open their doors to the public.

Visitors were treated to a day filled with exciting activities, demonstrations by dedicated firefighting crews, a glimpse into the service’s rich history through an engaging exhibit, and even the chance to hop aboard fire engines. Mouthwatering food and beverages added to the merriment.

OTHER NEWS:

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said: “I would like to thank everyone who came to our events and helped make them special. It was fantastic to see such a great turnout on what was one of the nicest days we’ve had so far this summer.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to speak to so many members of our community, give some safety advice and hopefully give you an insight into your fire service.”

The event served as an invaluable opportunity for the community to engage with their local fire service.

We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who visited us over the weekend at our open days to celebrate our 75th anniversary. It was fantastic to see so many of you and we hope you enjoyed your day.https://t.co/2T1rXO6Rqe pic.twitter.com/RnXo8Gtp8S — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) September 6, 2023

Chief Hardiman added: “We are here to serve our community and it was such a joy to interact with so many people as well raise an impressive £1,255 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

“I’d like to recognise all the staff within the Service who worked extremely hard to pull the event together.”

He extended his appreciation to the generous donors and event contributors, highlighting the crucial support of partners from the ambulance service, Blood Bikes, and local vendors.

Their collaboration ensured that the day exceeded all expectations.