The A483 from Oswestry to Welshpool is closed because of an incident, which has seen an air ambulance land at Llynclys Crossroads, a notorious accident blackspot.

People close to the scene have said that the A483 northbound remains open for now but people have been treated for injuries close to the White Lion.

Eyewitnesses close to the pub said a member of staff extinguished a car fire while West Mercia Police, West Midlands MAbulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are all at the scene, close to Oswestry.

They have added that an air ambulance has now landed at the crossroads to aid with any potential treating of patients.

More to follow.