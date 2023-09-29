The lorry is believed to have been travelling on the southbound carriage towards Shrewsbury when it overturned at around 1.30pm on Friday.

While traffic was initially passing through, a spokesman for West Mercia Police says the road has now been closed, with Highways website INRIX updating to show the same.

The spokesman said: “Police are currently on scene of a lorry which had overturned on the Mile End roundabout on the A5 in Oswestry, Shropshire.

“Fire service and ambulance are also in attendance.

“One man suffered minor injuries. The road remains closed while the debris is cleaned up.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said their services were ultimately not needed.

“We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the Mile End roundabout on the A483/A5, Oswestry at 1.30pm.

“However, prior to arrival, we were stood down by fire colleagues as we were no longer required on scene.”

Firefighters from Oswestry were joined by colleagues from Ellesmere, Baschurch and Wellington with a rescue tender involved.

No further help was needed after around 2pm.

According to INRIX, traffic is backed up on the on both the northbound and southbound A5 between Whittington and Mile End, with traffic on the nearby A495 also affected.

A time has not been given for the road reopening.