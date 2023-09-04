The original Schoolhouse Bridge was removed by Shropshire Council in the 1960s so the new one has been built, from scratch, over the last few months after some six years of planning and fundraising.

Don Howell and his team from Beaver Bridges, made this possible and now a brand-new bridge spans the canal.

Mr Howell, the project manager, said: “Firstly, there were many, many meetings with plans discussed and formulated, then we had Covid, then some budget issues but, in April this year we cleared the site and dug a massive hole.

“We were helped by the fact that the canal restoration had not reached the bridge yet so, no water to worry about and the weather has been kind, not hot, but kind, and the bridge is now structurally built, there’s just the surrounding area to do, then put the road back.

“It’s going to look wonderful and I’m sure it will enthuse everyone to help with the restoration to Llanymynech soon, and eventually to Welshpool”.

The Montgomery Canal restoration project has long been a labour of love for those involved, dating back to the 1970s.

Michael Limbrey, a stalwart champion of the Montgomery restoration project since the 1970s, expressed his delight at the milestone.

He added: ” I’m obviously thrilled that the bridge is being built – it represents years of hard work for many people and it may seem counter-intuitive to build a bridge over dry land, but it is the last major road obstacle on the English section of the canal and I’m sure its completion will encourage both private and public funding to bring the canal back to its watery glory.

“Of course, if anyone feels they can help either financially or as a volunteer, they will be made most welcome”.