The scheme, which aims to combat anti-social behaviour and shoplifting in Oswestry town centre, was announced by WMP yesterday (Thursday, October 5).

However, bosses at Oswestry’s Business Improvement District (BID) have moved to clarify that the project is part of a new initiative that will be fully funded by them in response to a rapid rise in shoplifting.

It will continue the work of Shopwatch, created five years ago.

BID manager, Adele Nightingale, is looking forward to seeing the Street Rangers making a difference in the town centre, and believes the partnership with Inspector Claire Greenaway, from Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team is vital in this endeavour.

“We’d like to thank Inspector Greenaway for partnering with BID in this initiative,” said Adele, who confirmed BID had been rejected for previous Safer Streets funding.

“We will build strong operational relationships between the Street Rangers and Oswestry police.

“This is a key foundation for the service to work well on the ground, and we really appreciate the insight and experience Inspector Greenaway brings to the project.”

In close partnership with West Mercia Police through the Oswestry SNT, the service looks to provide direct support to Oswestry’s town centre shops, businesses and organisations, to improve the safety of staff and customers, and provide the skills to handle, record and report such incidents.

The rangers who will be trained by West Mercia officers and will then support police patrols in key areas.

A BID spokesman added: “Shoplifting has quickly become a national issue impacting town centres across the country, and BID have been asked by businesses to provide a local solution.

“The Street Ranger model has been successfully applied in many towns and cities, and BID are bringing best practice to the design of the service, and adding bespoke aspects tailored to Oswestry town centre’s specific needs.

“BID intends to have the Street Rangers operational in early November 2023, and to provide more information about the service’s progress in the coming weeks.”

Inspector Greenaway added: “Shopwatch is a great scheme that has allowed us to work really close with our local retailers to tackle issues such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“Introducing rangers is the next step in our plans to tackle the ongoing issues these shops face, and I am looking forward to working with them to get them trained and ready to patrol the town.”

The BID is funded by a mandatory levy on all eligible businesses.