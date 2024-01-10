Officers from Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) posted to the force’s own social media account on X.com to show CCTV images of around 20 suspects.

The images show a number of men and women on CCTV cameras either in store or on the street, and officers have appealed for help identifying them.

A message from the force read: “Do you recognise any of these people?

“They may be able to help with our enquiries into shoplifting offences in Oswestry.

“If you are one of the people pictured, or you know who they are, please contact PC Tim Lever on 07976937927 or tim.lever@westmercia.police.uk”