Cirque de Vulgar is coming to the showground, which hosts the Oswestry Show as well car boot sales, among others, on Saturday, March 16 and again one week later.

Organisers of the show promise to give its audience a night to remember and take them on a journey ‘that they will never forget’.

OTHER NEWS:

“Imagine if the circus was only for grown-ups,” said organisers.

“Let us welcome you to our wacky world of pure mayhem from the second you step through our doors.

“Experience the country’s filthiest comedy mixed with delicious, daredevil circus acts that will both amaze and arouse.

“We pride ourselves in being the hottest show that will take you on a journey that you will never forget.

“From risqué strip routines, electrifying stunts and laugh out loud adult comedy that will have you in tears.

“Rally up your filthiest party and get ready for the best night of the year.”

There are a number of ticketing options for the event, with VIP Gold at £70 for two seats at ringside tables, with front facing view and one free drink.

The VIP tickets are £30 each, also at Ringside tables with side facing view and one free drink.

Individual Tiered seating tickets £20 each (First come, first served allocation).

Venue and licensed bar opens at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.

Get in touch

Share your views on this story by sending a letter to the editor. To get in touch email news@bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk, or fill in the form on this section of our website.

A spokesman added: “For disabled access bookings please contact us in advance at contactcirqueduvulgar@gmail.com

“This is an over 18s event so please bring ID with you.”

Tickets available NOW from www.cirqueduvulgar.com or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CirqueDuVu