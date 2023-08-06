The full-sized plastic cow was red for the colours of the Brain Tumour Charity by Andy Cumine, from Pant, outside the ten belonging to Lloyd’s Animal Feeds.

It was there to help raise funds for the charity that supported his daughter Julie-Anne after she was given 12 months to live following a tumour.

And he said he was proud to be supporting the charity at the Show.

“We’re fundraising for the Brain Tumour Charity after Julie-Anne had a brain tumour last year,” said Andy.

“She was 36 – she’s fine at the moment as the tumour was removed; they did a scan recently and there’s nothing there.

“But the consensus was 12 months ago that it would have killed her by Christmas and she’s still here.

“We had the cow at Lloyd’s Feeds to raise awareness for the charity because they helped us.

“They have helped us over the last 12 months with all the support we’ve asked for so today I’m wearing their logo, giving out stickers and have got the cow to raise awareness.

“It’s one of the biggest killers of people aged under 40, apparently.

“Julie-Anne has worked the charity and has been able to access their resources, and her mum – my wife – has been able to use them for help too.

“They give a lot of moral support – Julie-Anne wasn’t married when it happened but she does have a 10-year-old son and he has to remind her to take medication.

“A lot of responsibility has fallen on family for care and the charity has helped provide that.

“There are some members of staff who know Julie-Anne through me from my work at Lloyds and they’re doing a sponsored walk for cancer and for this too.

“They’re going to be walking around the Mere in Ellesmere and other fundraising events.

“It was great of Lloyds Animal Feeds to let me put the cow here today too.”

Barbara Smart, from Lloyd’s, said fundraising details will be released in the coming weeks for the walk.

She said: “There’s a few of us from Lloyds who are doing it and the motivation is that two of us live in Ellesmere and we wanted to raise money for the charity.

“We’re raising money through work and then will announce a fundraising page for all of us soon.”