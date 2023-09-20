This development follows the company’s entry into administration last month, with the closure process commencing last week.

Wilko is preparing to close to 37 stores on Monday, September 25, another 37 on Wednesday, September 27, and a final set of 37 on Friday, September 29.

Now another 111 closures have been revealed, with another Shropshire branch in Market Drayton given its closure date as part of that announcement.

Administrators from Price Waterhouse Coopers have indicated that all 400 Wilko stores are scheduled for closure by early October.

In a previous statement, Doug Putman, founder of Putman Investments, said: “It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern.

“The commitment to overhauling the trading framework of the business with partners and the costs of running Wilko’s legacy operations infrastructure combined has meant that a stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business and its people in the way that we would have wanted.”

Nevertheless, the Oswestry branch’s closure date remains uncertain as of now.

Wilko employed 12,000 staff and was the largest remaining privately owned retailer in the UK.

The potential loss of Wilko in Oswestry would compound the challenges faced by the town, given the already substantial number of high-profile High Street closures experienced in 2023.

At the beginning of August Subway confirmed the closure of its Willow Street eatery, with Barclays following suit, shutting its Cross Street branch.

M&Co also closed its door to its Cross Street shop back in April.