Located in the Cross Market Building on Cross Street, formerly known as the Edinburgh Wool Mill, this exhibition is set to be a cornerstone of the town’s cultural landscape, building upon the successes of the Love Oswestry events nurtured by the town’s Cultural Consortium.

Running from September 8 through to September 17, the ART-efact exhibition kicked off with a triumphant opening evening on September 8.

Holly Maries, the project’s driving force, expressed her joy with the event’s turnout.

She said: “This was actually the first time I could step back and look at it all together.

“Thank you to everyone that welcomed me into the art community in Oswestry.”

Holly, who relocated to Oswestry last year, spent her initial year in the town exploring its rich cultural tapestry and nurturing a unique vision.

Holly during her opening speech at the ART-efact Art Residency Exhibition (Image: Ana Cazan)

Her idea blossomed into the ART-efact Art Residence Exhibition, a project funded through the combined efforts of Art Council England and Oswestry’s Cultural Consortium, with whom Holly worked closely.

Holly added: “I think this town is an interesting place, and as someone who comes from the outside, it’s been amazing to discover.

“I wanted to know who the artists were and thought about what they need.

“They need space time and money mainly and this is what I wanted to give them together with the Art Council England and Oswestry’s Cultural Consortium.”

At the event was also Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, who was delighted with the work.

She said: “I am really grateful for everyone that got together and put this in motion.

“I am really excited to see how these talented artists have interpreted our town.”

The exhibition brings together the works of four accomplished artists, each with their distinctive perspectives on Oswestry’s cultural heritage.

Emma Cummings delves into the town’s development, weaving together the history of local buildings with the trades that once thrived within them.

Her work underscores the connection between people and the land that sustains them.

Opening evening of ART-efact Art Residence Exhibition (Image: Ana Cazan)

Jean Atkin takes a literary journey through Oswestry’s past, uncovering tales of St. Oswald’s Well, 19th-century destitute wayfarers, and a Celtic horse goddess.

Her poetic exploration captures the essence of Oswestry’s diverse identity.

Joseph Schneider draws inspiration from 19th-century George Bonner paintings that grace the Guildhall office spaces.

His portraits of Oswestry’s inhabitants aim to spotlight those who have left an indelible mark on the town.

Paul Bohanna’s work delves into the symbolic meanings of local artifacts. He presents four ceramic bowls, each tied to Oswestry’s history, from the White Horse on Church Street to the Nine Men’s Morris game.

The ART-efact exhibition serves as a catalyst for conversations about Oswestry’s layered history and stories.

Through a diverse range of artworks and approaches, the exhibition aims to inspire the community while shedding light on Oswestry’s past, present, and future identity.

Holly added: “I hope to do something similar again next year, maybe with a new theme.”