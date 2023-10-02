Star Housing, which manages the property in Pant, says they have moved to do work on a garden for a tenant at one of their properties who has been beset by ill-health.

A spokesman for the group said they had not been aware of mounting rubbish in the neighbouring property which led to private resident Carol Miller, 89, having to pay for fencing to stop the rats from entering her garden.

But now they say they will have the rubbish removed.

They added: “Star Housing was not previously aware of the issues at this address.

“However, since being notified, we have arranged for this to be cleared and are instructing a pest control contractor to survey the area and resolve any infestation that may be found.”

Mrs Miller uses the garden for her rest and fresh air, and said that she has found the whole experience ‘horrifying’.

“I called Star Housing out once and they came and saw all the rubbish that’s been left, which is a great deal,” she said.

“I had to have pieces of wood put into a slatted fence – installed at my own cost – and I was happy to do that because I don’t want rats coming through all the time.

“That’s not a nice feeling – I’m a country girl but that’s still not right.

“I was horrified by it – the other side of the fence was next door’s and was lined with rubbish up to the top of the fence.

“When I was there sorting out stuff on my side, I could see their little tails and I was disgusted.

“Also from a hygiene point of view too because I’ve got great-grandchildren who come here to play.

“I asked for help and at first I was told it wasn’t even Star Housing – I just wanted them to take away the rubbish that was making me upset.

“I’m not putting the boot in on Star Housing – I just want them to come and sort this out.”

The resident also highlighted an issue with a caravan that appears to have been abandoned outside her property but the spokesman for Star Housing confirmed action was underway.

They said: “With regards to the abandoned caravan, our housing team have been working hard to get the issue resolved.

“Because of the legal restrictions associated with removing abandoned vehicles, this has taken longer than first anticipated, residents have been kept up to date where possible.

“We are working with Shropshire Council’s Highways Team to get the vehicle removed.”