Ryan Astles, who has been at the club since 2020, recently secured a degree in Applied Football Studies from the University of Salford as he looks to continue his development.

Astles, 29, still has much left to give on the field of play, especially with his sights set on securing more domestic and European success with TNS, he has spent three years studying for his degree in partnership with Ahead In Sport: an organisation designed to provide athletes with access to education of all levels.

He said: “Having as many qualifications as possible and tools to succeed on and off the field is something that is very important to me.

“So it’s been great to combine my career on the pitch with three years of study off it to achieve my degree.

“I very much enjoyed the course and learnt a lot so it’s been very much worthwhile to my development and understanding of football away from the pitch.

“There comes a time when every footballer must hang up their boots, and it’s important that they have a plan for when that day comes.

“Whether it be getting your coaching badges, securing a degree in something you’re passionate about, or exploring some of the other options available, not all footballers get to retire on a beach and never do another day’s work in their life – it’s important to remember that.”

Ahead In Sportworks offers a traditional university pathway via a modern approach to delivery, their three-year, virtual programme has been specifically designed for those who are currently, or aspiring to be, involved in the football industry.

Nicola McCullough, director of education at Ahead In Sport said: “The programme accurately reflects the nature of the modern game.

“Supported by professional insight, including guest webinars from those such as Steven Gerrard, Gus Williams, Iffy Onuora and Jayne Ludlow, learners also benefit from our unique Industry Mentor initiative, enabling them to seek advice and guidance from those who have experienced the transition from playing into education or employment, which can often be a difficult experience for many.

“We are proud to have developed a ground-breaking programme for those who wish to turn their passion for football into a sustainable career.

“He has been a fantastic role model for those aspiring to be involved in elite level football, and combine that with studying for a degree, and should rightly be proud of his achievements.”

