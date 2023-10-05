Approximately five years ago, the initiative known as Shopwatch was introduced, involving frequent meetings between law enforcement officials, local store proprietors, and Oswestry Bid, aimed at identifying and resolving pressing concerns.

This program has resulted in heightened police patrols within the town, with retailers reporting a beneficial effect on the challenges they previously encountered.

Inspector Claire Greenaway, said: “Shopwatch is a great scheme that has allowed us to work really close with our local retailers to tackle issues such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“Working with local retailers not only helps us to understand the issues they are facing, but allows us to work with them to help combat those issues.

Now the scheme is set to introduce Rangers, who will be trained by West Mercia officers and will then support police patrols in key areas.

Inspector Greenaway added: “Introducing Rangers is the next step in our plans to tackle the ongoing issues these shops face, and I am looking forward to working with them to get them trained and ready to patrol the town.”

John Campion, the Police and Crime Commissioner, expresses his appreciation for the proactive efforts of the police force in enhancing connections with local businesses and partners.

He said: “As PCC, I will ensure West Mercia Police continues to have the resources and tools it needs to build on the Shopwatch scheme to ensure people who live, visit or work in the town are safe and feel safe.”