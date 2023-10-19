Phillip Smout runs Flex Appeal out of Whittington Business Park, having made the recent move up across the A495 after acquiring the business two years ago.

Under his control, the gym has undergone significant growth and expansion, leading to the relocation and he says he was driven by his commitment to serving the community.

OTHER NEWS:

He is on a mission to provide a haven for teenagers in the area, redirecting their energy from the streets to a healthier, more productive lifestyle.

“Oswestry lacks fitness establishments for the teenagers of the local area,” he said.

“Flex Appeal is providing services to encourage youngsters to use the gym and lead healthier lives.

“It is breaking stereotypes, challenging the notion that gyms are exclusively for ‘strongmen’.

“While we have a dedicated strongman area and plenty of weights, we also offer a wide array of services including cardio workouts, a boxing area, and female-focused programs, thanks to my wife Kelly and her influential role in the gym’s operation.”

Phillip added that Flex Appeal Gym goes beyond just physical fitness but also prioritises mental health as well with available services met with ‘tremendous success’.

He added: “The team is committed to creating a gym environment where everyone feels comfortable, both physically and financially.

“We’re not just a gym; it’s a space where everyone feels comfortable, regardless of their ability.

“It’s about preserving that old-school family gym feeling while embracing the diverse needs and goals of its community members.

“We’re committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for the community to work out, socialize, and improve their overall well-being.

“Our dedication to empowering the local youth, coupled with the gym’s diverse offerings and mental health services, makes Flex Appeal Gym an asset to the Whittington community.”

Phillip added that there are steps to ensure safety around the gym, with flexible hours of 4am-11pm and a fobbed entry system, ensuring that members can access the facility at their convenience.

Phillip continued: “Flex Appeal Gym aims to be an inclusive fitness community, accommodating a wide range of needs.

“In addition to flexible access, the gym also offers more affordable membership plans, including discounts for NHS workers, special rates for students, and senior citizens with onsite parking.”

For more, head to https://flexappealwhittington.co.uk/