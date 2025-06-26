Crew members of the Axiom-4 Mission, including Shubhanshu Shukla were formally welcomed onboard the International Space Station following their successful docking on Thursday.

The crew members were presented with their Astronaut batches by crew commander Peggy Whitson, with Shukla becoming Astronaut #634 at the ISS.

Upon receiving the batch, Shukla said it is a privilege to see the Earth from the vantage point. “It has been a wonderful ride, it has been great, and I was looking forward to coming to space. You know, it is something to look forward to, but the minute I entered the International Space Station and met this crew, you just made me feel so welcome, as if you literally opened your doors, like your house doors, for us. That’s true. It was fantastic,” Shukla said.

The Indian astronaut, who is the first from the country after Rakesh Sharma to enter the space, added that the expectations had already been surpassed and the view had a big part in it.

“I just feel even better now. Whatever expectations I had of coming here were surpassed, by the view, of course, that’s a big part of it, but also by you guys. So thank you so much. I think this is fantastic, this is wonderful, and I’m very confident that the next 14 days are going to be amazing, advancing science and research, and working together,” Shukla added.

In a special message to Indians, Shukla, talking in Hindi said, “I have reached the ISS with your love and blessings. This may look easy, but it is not. The head is heavy and it is a little difficult but we will get used to it in a few days. This is just the first step of the mission,” he said. Shukla added that he conduct several science experiments in the next 14 days and keep communicating with the people of his country. “Let us make this journey an exciting one, Jai Hind,” Shukla added.