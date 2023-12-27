Shyam and Hari Bhartia, the renowned Indian business tycoons, have gained immense wealth through their successful ventures and diverse business portfolio. As the brothers behind the Bhartia Group, they have established themselves as prominent figures in the corporate world, amassing significant assets and achieving recognition on the coveted Forbes rich list.

About Shyam & Hari Bhartia

Shyam and Hari Bhartia are the brothers behind the successful Jubilant Bhartia Group, a conglomerate with diversified interests in various industries. The Bhartia Group has made significant strides in fast food, pharma, energy, and auto distribution. One of their renowned ventures is Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates franchises of popular food chains such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, and Popeyes in India.

Jubilant Life Sciences, part of the Bhartia Group, underwent a division that resulted in the establishment of two distinct entities – Jubilant Pharmova and Jubilant Ingrevia. Jubilant Pharmova specializes in the pharmaceutical sector, offering contract research and development services (CRO) and developing proprietary novel drugs. On the other hand, Jubilant Ingrevia focuses on speciality chemicals, nutrition and health solutions, and life science chemicals.

At the helm of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, Shyam Bhartia serves as the chairman, while Hari Bhartia takes on the role of co-chair and managing director. Their leadership and business acumen have propelled the group to great heights, establishing a strong presence in their respective industries.

Jubilant Bhartia Group Companies

Company Name Industry Jubilant FoodWorks Food Services Jubilant Pharmova Pharmaceuticals Jubilant Ingrevia Speciality Chemicals Jubilant Industries Specialty Chemicals Jubilant Enpro Energy Jubilant MotorWorks Auto Distribution

Wealth History

The Bhartia family’s wealth has grown significantly over the years, thanks to their successful ventures in various industries. Shyam and Hari Bhartia, the brothers behind the Jubilant Bhartia Group, have accumulated substantial assets through their businesses, including Jubilant FoodWorks and Jubilant Life Sciences.

One of their notable ventures, Jubilant FoodWorks, is the master franchise holder for popular food chains such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, and Popeyes in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The Bhartia family’s financial achievements have not gone unnoticed. Their remarkable wealth has secured them a position on the prestigious Forbes rich list, solidifying their status among the global elite.

To provide further insight into their financial success, here is a breakdown of the assets and achievements of Shyam and Hari Bhartia:

Business Industry Jubilant FoodWorks Food Services Jubilant Life Sciences Pharmaceuticals

The Bhartia family’s involvement in these industries has not only brought them wealth but also recognition as key players in the business world.

Jubilant Bhartia Group

The Jubilant Bhartia Group is an Indian conglomerate with diverse interests in various industries. As a prominent player in the business landscape, the group has established an impressive presence in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food services, agribusiness, and energy. Since its inception in 1978 by Shyam Sundar Bhartia and Hari Bhartia, the Jubilant Bhartia Group has grown exponentially and remains at the forefront of innovation and success in the Indian business ecosystem.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group consistently leverages its expertise to deliver pioneering products and services that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. With a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the group has transformed into an influential force shaping industries across the nation.

One of the key pillars of the Jubilant Bhartia Group is its pharmaceutical division. The group strives to provide cutting-edge healthcare solutions and has a significant presence in the pharmaceutical sector, contributing to India’s growth as a global pharmaceutical hub.

Food services are another important area of focus for the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Through its subsidiary Jubilant FoodWorks, the group operates franchises of popular international brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, and Popeyes in various regions.

Additionally, the group has made its mark in the agribusiness sector, harnessing its expertise to promote sustainable agricultural practices and enhance productivity. The Jubilant Bhartia Group’s initiatives in the energy sector also play a vital role in meeting India’s growing energy demands.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth has propelled it to become one of the most formidable conglomerates in India. With a diverse portfolio and a strong foundation built on decades of entrepreneurial spirit, the group continues to drive positive change and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic development.

Jubilant Pharmova

Founded in 1978, Jubilant Pharmova is a prominent pharmaceutical company under the umbrella of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. With a strong focus on innovation and excellence, Jubilant Pharmova plays a crucial role in the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge pharmaceutical products.

The company offers a wide array of contract research and development services (CRO) to cater to the needs of the pharmaceutical industry. Their expertise lies in conducting extensive research, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance for the development of novel drugs.

Jubilant Pharmova is known for its proprietary novel drugs that bring innovative solutions to healthcare challenges. Through intellectual property rights and rigorous testing methodologies, the company delivers groundbreaking pharmaceutical products that contribute to improved patient care and well-being.

Services Offered by Jubilant Pharmova Highlights Contract Research and Development Services (CRO) Expertise in conducting research, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance necessary for drug development. Proprietary Novel Drugs Innovative pharmaceutical products developed through rigorous testing and intellectual property rights. Contract Manufacturing Manufacturing various pharmaceutical products for clients, ensuring high-quality standards and regulatory compliance.

Jubilant Pharmova’s commitment to quality, research, and customer satisfaction has enabled it to establish a strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry. The company continually strives to deliver value-driven solutions that positively impact the healthcare sector.

Jubilant Ingrevia

Jubilant Ingrevia is an integral part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, specializing in the production of specialty chemicals, nutrition and health solutions, and life science chemicals. As a renowned player in the industry, Jubilant Ingrevia is known for its commitment to quality and innovation.

The company’s expertise lies in being a low-cost producer of pyridine-based derivative products, which find applications in various sectors. With a wide range of offerings, Jubilant Ingrevia caters to diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, consumer products, and more.

One of the key areas where Jubilant Ingrevia excels is in providing nutrition and health solutions. The company develops and supplies ingredients that contribute to the enhancement of human and animal health. Their products enable the formulation of functional foods, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition solutions, thereby improving overall well-being.

Furthermore, Jubilant Ingrevia plays a vital role in the production of life science chemicals. These chemicals serve as critical components in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and research reagents. The company’s cutting-edge facilities and expertise enable them to meet the stringent requirements of the life science industry.

“Jubilant Ingrevia is dedicated to delivering high-quality specialty chemicals, nutrition and health solutions, and life science chemicals. Our focus on innovation and sustainability keeps us at the forefront of the industry, providing valuable contributions to sectors that impact people’s lives.”

With its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Jubilant Ingrevia continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the production of specialty chemicals, nutrition and health solutions, and life science chemicals.

Product Range Industry Agrichemicals Agriculture Polymers Automotive, Packaging, Construction Adhesives Woodworking, Construction, Automotive Latex Healthcare, Various Industries

Jubilant Enpro

Jubilant Enpro, a subsidiary of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is actively involved in the energy sector. The company has made significant strides in the industry, including a notable gas discovery in the KG Deendayal block.

Shyam Bhartia Net Worth

Shyam Bhartia, along with his brother Hari Bhartia, has achieved significant wealth through their various businesses and ventures. Their net worth is estimated to be in the billions, placing them among the wealthiest individuals in India and the world. Shyam Bhartia’s success as an Indian business tycoon has contributed to their substantial net worth.

As the chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia group, Shyam Bhartia has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of their businesses. The Bhartia family’s wealth stems from their diverse portfolio, which includes sectors like fast food, pharma, energy, and auto distribution. Their business empire spans renowned companies such as Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, and Popeyes franchises in India, and Jubilant Life Sciences, a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry.

With their remarkable achievements, Shyam Bhartia and his brother Hari Bhartia have secured a place on the prestigious Forbes rich list. Their exceptional entrepreneurship and strategic vision have propelled their businesses to new heights, cementing their status as influential figures in the Indian business landscape. Shyam Bhartia’s net worth reflects the culmination of his hard work, dedication, and expertise as an astute business leader.