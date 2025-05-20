ST. LOUIS – In addition to offering tasking of its latest satellite, South Korea’s SI Imaging Services will invite customers to lease capacity.

“Think of it as Airbnb for remote-sensing satellites,” Eugene Kim, executive vice president for Satrec Initiative, SI Imaging Services’ parent company, told Spacenews at the GEOINT Symposium 2025.

Leasing SpaceEye-T gives customers “complete control over your satellite operations,” SI Imaging Services wrote March 30 on Instragram. “With end-to-end encryption & automated data deletion, even SI Imaging Services cannot access your tasking records.”

SI Imaging Services launch the 650-kilogram SpaceEye-T satellite in March on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare. The satellite, which offers imagery with a resolution of 25 centimeters per pixel, is undergoing calibration and validation.

In August, customers can begin tasking SpaceEye-T through an application program interface. Leasing services are set to begin in October, Kim said.

SpaceEye Constellation

SI Imaging Services plans to follow up SpaceEye-T with another high-resolution satellite launched in 2027 and two more in 2028.

The SpaceEye constellation is designed primarily for defense and intelligence customers, Kim said, but promising applications include precision agriculture, urban planning and disaster monitoring.

Satellite manufacturer Satrec Initiative, part of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, builds the SpaceEye satellites. SI Imaging Services operates the satellites and is responsible for selling imagery and leasing services.

