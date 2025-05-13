A First Nation in B.C.’s Interior is blocking access to the R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction site in Sicamous, B.C., over the alleged exclusion of its workers and businesses from the government-funded infrastructure project.

Since 10 a.m., Monday, four dump trucks from the Splatsin Development Corporation (SDC) have been parked at both ends of the bridge, halting construction on the new four-lane replacement.

The action was initiated by Splatsin First Nation and SDC in response to what they describe as a pattern of broken agreements by the Aecon Group Inc. and Emil Anderson Construction, the two firms contracted to build the bridge.

“This is sort of our only recourse … to set up these blockades to get some attention,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Mike Christian, who also chairs the SDC board.

A Splatsin Development Corporation trucks block both ends of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction site in Sicamous as part of a protest over the lack of inclusion in the provincial infrastructure project. (Submitted by the Splatsin First Nation)

“Our members, you can kind of refer to a lot of them as impoverished. That’s why we’re fighting back, because every little bit of economic [opportunity] helps.”

The bridge replacement project is being carried out by Aecon-Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership (AEGP), a 50-50 joint venture delivering the $224-million project for the province of B.C. The work includes the construction of a new multi-use bridge over the Sicamous Narrows, highway widening, and intersection upgrades.

Despite being located in Secwépemc territory, SDC says the community has been sidelined from meaningful participation in the project.

“This was presented as a two-year opportunity. Instead, they’ve given us just three months of meaningful work,” said Grahame Go, CEO of SDC, in a statement Monday. “What we’ve experienced instead is corporate opportunism —exploiting our partnership for their benefit and then sidelining us to cut costs.”

A visual of the Bruhn Bridge’s replacement project, which was posted by the province in December 2023. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Among the specific grievances outlined by Splatsin are the removal of an Indigenous-operated emergency medical vehicle, the removal of SDC trucks from the site despite a 50/50 trucking agreement with the SDC, and frequent last-minute schedule changes that resulted in job insecurity for Indigenous crews.

The nation also says Indigenous workers were sometimes arbitrarily sent home without explanation, and that fuel purchase agreements benefiting Indigenous suppliers were “undermined.”

Christian said what the community wants is clear: “A signed agreement from the Ministry of Transportation or the two companies that they’re going to straighten this issue … stick to the letter of the contract.”

He says that while this may cause some inconvenience to commuters, traffic is still allowed through a designated detour route.

Province ‘working closely with all parties’

In a statement to CBC News, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit said it is “aware of what’s happening at the Bruhn Bridge project.”

“We recognize the deep cultural roots that Splatsin has to the area,” the statement read. “We are working closely with all parties to address the concerns being raised and to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.”

The ministry added it continues to monitor the situation and encouraged motorists to check DriveBC for updates.

Neither Aecon Group Inc. nor Emil Anderson Construction responded to CBC’s request for comment by deadline.

First Nation says it’s a broader trend

In its statement, Splatsin said the exclusion it is experiencing is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend of contractors circumventing obligations under B.C.’s Indigenous participation framework.

The Neskonlith Indian Band, also a Secwépemc community, issued a statement of support on Friday, saying it shares Splatsin’s concerns and frustration over how the B.C. Infrastructure Benefits (BCIB) model has been implemented.

“These practices are not only discriminatory but represent a significant setback for the progress and prosperity of our people,” Kukpi7 Irvin Wai of Neskonlith wrote. “We are not asking for special treatment … only for fair and transparent access to opportunities that impact our land and our people”.

Splatsin is calling on the province to enforce its Indigenous Opportunities Implementation Plan and ensure that the principles of reconciliation are upheld.

“This partnership was supposed to be about inclusion and shared opportunity,” Christian said in the statement. “Instead, it’s become one-sided and disrespectful.”