



One woman is sharing how she quit her corporate career to instead take on her side hustle full-time as a home cleaner. Kayleen Kelly, 37, from Jacksonville, Florida makes the equivalent of over £80,000 a year cleaning “chronic clutter”. Prior to her side hustle, she was making $28,000 (£22,500) as a customer service agent but quit this job in April 2014. Ms Kelly has helped over 1,000 clients since then and now makes $100,000 (£80,000) annually. The cleaning expert uses her “core four” method to help customers which involves clearing out, categorising, cutting out and containing items.

She explained: “When I was growing up, I wasn’t in control of many things, but organising became a hyper-focus for me to control my environment – it made me feel safe. “Clutter does not discriminate, it doesn’t matter what your background is or the size of your home. “I work with real people with real homes – often Instagram homes are all smoke and mirrors. Leaving my full-time job was the best decision I ever made.” Her former side hustle is now a full-time business, Kayleen Kelly Home Organizing & Redesign, which made her $40,000 (£32,000) in her first year.

Despite making substantially more than this now, Ms Kelly only works 23 hours a week and has three members of staff to assist her. The entrepreneur added: “I apply the core four methods to every single project – when you have an unorganised space everything gets mixed together. You have to work through a room, one tile at a time, it’s like a puzzle game.” Two of her clients were an elderly couple whom she helped with their “chronic clutter” to make sure they were not convicted. On her customers, Ms Kelly said: “My second client was a woman who sounded very nervous, and I went to see her.