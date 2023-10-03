Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in the action thriller Yodha, and fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates about the film. The actor will be reuniting with Karan Johar for this film, post the success of Shershaah. The film was initially set to release on 15th December 2023. However, it has now been preponed, and Karan Johar has announced a new release date of the film. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas has also got a new release date, and will be clashing at the box office with Yodha.

Yodha And Merry Christmas Get New Release Date

On Tuesday morning, Dharma Productions and Karan Johar announced the new release date of Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. While it was earlier scheduled to release on 15th December, Yodha will now hit the theaters on 8th December, 2023. Sharing the new release date, Dharma Productions wrote, “Ladies & gentlemen, get ready as the engine of #Yodha is all revved up & ready to make its touchdown in cinemas on 8th December 2023! #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @SidMalhotra @DishPatani #RashiKhanna #SagarAmbre #PushkarOjha @PrimeVideoIN #MentorDiscipleFilms @TSeries.” Check out the post below.

Here is the announcement:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film Merry Christmas, which was set to release on December 15, will also arrive one week early. Merry Christmas will now release on 8th December, 2023, thereby clashing with Sidharth’s Yodha.

About Yodha

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is set against the backdrop of an airplane hijack. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have worked on numerous projects together previously, including Student of The Year, Brothers, Hasee Toh Phasee and SherShaah. Yodha is a collaboration between Prime Video & Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

About Merry Christmas

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space for the first time in the highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The thriller film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, among others.

