Trump attorney Sidney Powell is trying to dismiss a racketeering charge in Georgia against her.

One of her lawyers’ reasons is that the indictment has ruined her “previously sterling” reputation.

That includes her no longer being a “trusted traveler” with TSA, they said in a Friday motion.

Sidney Powell’s lawyers, in their attempt to dismiss a racketeering charge against her, said that the Georgia indictment has shattered her traveler privileges with TSA.

“Ms Powell’s longstanding trusted traveler status has been revoked by TSA for her ‘criminal history’ — in addition to other problems created by this wrongful indictment,” read a footnote in a Friday motion filed by Powell’s legal team, as seen by Insider.

Powell, a conspiracy theorist and an attorney associated with former President Donald Trump, was one of the people charged in a sprawling August indictment accusing Trump and his allies of trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

As one of 19 co-defendants, Powell has pleaded not guilty to the seven charges brought against her, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state, and racketeering.

On Friday, her legal team sought to dismiss one of the charges, which accuses her of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

One of their supporting arguments was that the indictment had tarnished the “previously sterling reputations” of Powell and the other defendants.

“It has done a great injustice to the people named and unnamed in it — persons who’s previously sterling reputations have been dragged through the mud and their lives and those of their families irreparably altered by this baseless prosecution,” the motion read.

Among the “irreparably altered” facets of Powell’s life was her now-destroyed standing with airport security, per an attached footnote.

It’s unclear exactly what benefits Powell enjoyed with TSA, which offers programs like PreCheck that give travelers a quicker security screening.

Powell worked for Trump’s legal team after he lost the 2020 election, helping him to baselessly allege voter fraud and pushing conspiracy theories about corruption in the US election system.

When she spoke on Fox News about her election fraud claims, she was repeatedly pressed for evidence but never provided any, with then-host Tucker Carlson saying she grew angry when asked for proof.

Many of her groundless voter fraud claims have come back to bite her. The voting technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic who are currently suing her for defamation.

Representatives for Powell and the Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.