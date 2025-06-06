His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined Muslims across Sierra Leone and around the world in observing the Eid-Ul-Adha prayer, one of the most sacred festivals in Islam.

The Eid sermon (Khutbah) was delivered by Sheikh Umar Chernoh Bangura, who centered his message on the themes of obedience and devotion to God. Drawing from the story of Prophet Abraham’s unwavering willingness to sacrifice his son in fulfillment of God’s command, Sheikh Bangura underscored the spiritual significance of sacrifice during Eid-Ul-Adha. He encouraged Muslims who have the means to sacrifice livestock, such as sheep or cows, as a symbol of their faith and submission to God’s will.

The Imam also emphasized the importance of integrity and the fight against corruption, applauding President Bio’s government for its transparent handling of this year’s Hajj process. He noted that under President Bio’s leadership, previous issues related to the Hajj and the “Haja and Alhaji Youyi Building” saga are now a thing of the past. “The Muslim community must recognize and appreciate the President’s sincere commitment to our faith and people,” he said.

In his remarks, President Bio thanked the Muslim community for joining him at the Presidential Lodge to mark the auspicious occasion. “Today, we thank God for the gift of life and the opportunity to worship together. As our brothers and sisters embark on the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, we pray for their protection and safe return,” he stated.

Reflecting on the Imam’s sermon, the President reiterated his government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and service to the people of Sierra Leone. “The message today is one of dedication to duty and nation. I commend the Hajj Committee for their exceptional work, which reflects my administration’s values of honest service and good governance,” he said.

President Bio concluded with a prayer for peace, unity, and divine blessings for the country:

“May today’s prayer bring lasting peace and prosperity to our beloved nation. Salamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.