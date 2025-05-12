Sierra Space Reaches Key Milestone in Space Force R-GPS Program



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 12, 2025













Sierra Space, a major player in commercial space and defense technology, has announced the successful completion of a critical testing phase for its Resilient GPS (R-GPS) technology, developed in collaboration with the U.S. Space Force (USSF). This third milestone marks a significant step forward, showcasing the integration of FlatSat flight software and hardware subsystems, as well as successful communication with ground-based software systems.





The R-GPS program, launched under a “Quick Start” contract awarded by the Space Systems Command (SSC) in September, aims to create smaller, more cost-effective GPS satellites to enhance national security. This latest achievement comes just six months into the program, highlighting Sierra Space’s rapid innovation pace in the defense technology sector.





“The field for this program has recently narrowed down to three companies from the original four,” noted Erik Daehler, Vice President of Sierra Space Defense. “The challenges of harnessing this technology in a competitive environment motivate us to reach these milestones. Sierra Space is focused on advancing GPS technology for the security of the United States, and demonstrations like this one showcase our dedication to being at the forefront of defense tech innovation.”





GPS technology is essential to both military and civilian applications, but the rise of sophisticated threats such as jamming and spoofing has driven the need for more resilient systems. The USSF’s R-GPS initiative seeks to enhance this critical infrastructure by integrating a new network of smaller, more secure satellites into the existing GPS architecture.





In this recent test, Sierra Space successfully validated the flow of commands and telemetry between its ground software and ground stations, demonstrating that the R-GPS technology can effectively function from orbit with Earth-based facilities. The testing also included flight software and hardware subsystems in a FlatSat configuration – a critical early step that lays the foundation for future space-based deployments.





This milestone positions Sierra Space to support the USSF’s goal of rapidly deploying R-GPS Space and Control Segments to enhance the resilience and reliability of the United States’ GPS network.





