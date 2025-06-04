Sierra Space Wins NASA Contract to Advance Lunar Logistics Solutions



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 03, 2025













Sierra Space, a commercial space company and defense technology leader, announced it has secured a NASA contract under the NextSTEP-2 Appendix R for Lunar Logistics and Mobility Studies. The contract supports NASA’s goal of developing innovative solutions for lunar surface logistics and mobility, as part of its broader moon to Mars Architecture.





The partnership positions Sierra Space to advance critical areas including logistics carriers, transfer systems, staging, storage, trash management, and integrated strategies. Notably, Sierra Space will explore the use of its expandable LIFE habitat technology for potential applications on the lunar surface, such as constructing tunnels, managing goods, and building a sustainable living environment on the moon.





Dr. Tom Marshburn, Sierra Space’s Chief Astronaut and Vice President of Human Factors Engineering, said, “We believe our expandable softgoods space station technology can thrive in low-Earth orbit for commercial uses and for deep space exploration with NASA. Sierra Space is able to leverage existing technologies to deliver robust and scalable solutions that support both near-term and long-term mission objectives on the moon. We’ve developed a versatile technology with our expandable habitation products that we feel supports NASA’s moon to Mars goals.”





Sierra Space brings valuable experience to this effort, drawing on its ongoing design and analysis work on lunar landers, rovers, habitats, and other human landing systems. This expertise will help shape a sustainable lunar surface architecture.





Last month, Sierra Space successfully completed hypervelocity impact tests on its LIFE habitat technology at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico. The tests used NASA’s .50 caliber two-stage light gas gun to simulate micrometeoroid and orbital debris impacts, enhancing the structure’s resilience for future space operations.





