Reuters exclusively reported that Sigma Lithium (SGML.V) is working with Bank of America (BAC.N) to coordinate talks with parties interested in acquiring it, the chief executive of the miner, which produces the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Market Impact

Sigma has projected the mine will reach annual free cash flow of $455 million for its first phase of production. Eight analysts recommend buying Sigma’s stock and believe it should be trading 28% higher than current levels, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.