Signature Entertainment has said that it has acquired the U.K. and Irish rights to animated family adventure The Inseparables, written by Joel Cohen and Alex Sokolow (Toy Story), from nWave Studios. A major theatrical release is planned for Dec. 8.

The feature is produced by Matthieu Zeller (The Queen’s Corgi, Bigfoot Family, Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness) and Matthieu Gondinet (Bigfoot Family, Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness) and directed by Jérémie Degruson (The House of Magic, Son of Bigfoot, Bigfoot Family). It was written and based on an original story by Cohen and Sokolow and adapted into a screenplay by Cal Brunker (PAW Patrol: The Movie) and Bob Barlen (Arctic Dogs).

The adventure follows a puppet named Don, tired of always playing the fool, who teams up with rapping teddy bear DJ Doggy Dog to save his friends in a wondrous adventure across Central Park.

The deal was negotiated between Signature’s acquisitions and development executive Max Hart and nWave Studios’ COO Matthieu Gondinet.

“The Inseparables blew us away with its big heart and beautiful animation,” said Hart. “As another stand-out addition to Signature’s ever-expanding theatrical slate, we can’t wait for audiences of all ages to be charmed by this tale of imagination and friendship. We are thrilled to be the home of Don and DJ Doggy Dog in the U.K. and Ireland.”

Added Zeller: “The Inseparables is a tribute to true friendship and the emancipating power of imagination, with a special focus on captivating kids and families in the process!”