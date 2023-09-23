Director John Woo‘s new action movie Silent Night is officially set to open in theaters early this coming December.

Lionsgate has announced that it will release Silent Night on Friday, December 1, 2023. The film marks Woo’s first American theatrical release since 2003’s Paycheck. It stars Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad), Scott Mescudi (MaXXXine), Harold Torres (Run Coyote Run), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Ballerina).

What is John Woo’s Silent Night About?

“From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes the gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve,” an official synopsis for Silent Night reads.

“While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, Kinnaman makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death,” it continues. “Full of Woo’s signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral thrill-a-minute storytelling.”

Woo directed Silent Night from a screenplay by Robert Archer Lynn. Woo also serves as a producer on the film alongside Christian Mercuri, Lori Tilkin deFelice, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee.

Silent Night premieres in theaters on December 1.