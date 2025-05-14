It’s springtime, which means the birds are chirping, flowers are blooming, and Silicon Valley is kicking off its big conference season. Things get started in earnest next week when Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) host their annual I/O and Build developer events.

Chip giants AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and Qualcomm (QCOM), meanwhile, will head to Taipei, Taiwan, to participate in the Computex Taipei tech expo. In June, Apple will hold its WWDC 2025 conference, providing the world with a deeper look into the company’s AI plans.

The events, however, come as the tech industry continues to wrestle with issues ranging from the impact of President Trump’s tariffs to AI growth fears to concerns about chip export restrictions.

It will make for an interesting couple of shows as each company works to quell investor anxiety and provide a positive outlook for their future products and services.

Microsoft begins its Build conference May 19 with a keynote by CEO Satya Nadella and CTO Kevin Scott. Expect the company to provide plenty of updates on its Copilot AI software for both the enterprise and consumer markets.

Investors will look for AI improvements for Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform, as well as how it plans to further integrate Copilot into its Microsoft 365 productivity suite.

During its most recent quarter, Microsoft said AI accounted for 16 percentage points of growth for Azure, better than the 15.6 points analysts were anticipating.

Investors have raised concerns, however, about the Windows maker’s decision to pull back on some of its data center lease plans, driving fears that Microsoft believes it’s overinvesting in AI.

Nadella shot down those worries during Microsoft’s third quarter earnings call, saying the company regularly makes changes to its data center plans and that investors are only noticing those moves because they began paying more attention to them recently as they track AI growth.

CFO Amy Hood also pointed out that Microsoft expects to remain resource-constrained into the June quarter as it works to build out enough AI capacity for its customers.

On the consumer side, Microsoft will likely provide updates for its Copilot+ PCs — Windows 11-based PCs with AI capabilities. The company is coming up on the end of support for Windows 10 PCs, which it will almost certainly hit on during its show.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver his own keynote address at his company’s I/O developer conference on May 20.