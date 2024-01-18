January 18, 2024 — The explainer video platform simpleshow is known for the simple creation of explainer videos using the power of AI. Now with a new interactive video page, elements including video synopsis and link integration, interactive quizzes, and video performance analytics are built into the platform.

All powered by AI, these interactive elements are automatically generated, keeping the video creation process simple and easy. The project creator can customize the video synopsis, add links to include a CTA or additional information, and even personalize the interactive quiz question to check knowledge, gather opinions, or even collect data.

In addition to these audience-facing interactive elements, the new video page also includes video performance analytics, giving the project creator more insight into page views, video views, and results from the interactive quiz. These analytics provide valuable data that allow for continued optimization.

These updates take the video viewing experience from passive to active, significantly improving how the audience interacts with the video.

Karsten Boehrs, CEO of simpleshow, emphasizes simpleshow’s unwavering commitment to enhancing clients’ communication strategies: “No matter what our clients need to communicate or what area of their business they are communicating about, the ultimate goal is effective message delivery. We know that higher engagement means better retention and the addition of these interactive elements creates a more memorable experience for the viewer.”

Custom designed for a multitude of business uses, the interactive video page is now available to all simpleshow users.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the pioneer platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain complex topics in a clear and engaging way. The AI-powered SaaS solution simpleshow video maker allows users to create professional explainer videos in more than 20 languages within just a few clicks. A magic that comes from years of experience in producing tens of thousands of videos and eLearning courses in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team caters to clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for the ability to provide simple, effective explanations.