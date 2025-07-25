Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique as he prepares a Rustic Cherry and Ricotta Dip.

Ingredients

1 pint cherries, halved and pitted

3 tsp honey

2 tsp red wine vinegar

Flaked salt

Black pepper

1 cup ricotta cheese whipped

A few mint leaves finely chopped

1/2 cup Marcona almonds roughly chopped

Serve with crusty bread

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, toss cherries, honey, red wine vinegar, flaked salt and pepper and gently incorporate together. Spoon ricotta into a bowl. Top with cherries and the liquid, add crushed Marcona almonds and mint as garnish Lastly, add a pinch of flaked salt. Spread the cherry and ricotta mixture into crusty bread and enjoy!