JOHOR BAHRU – The authorities in Johor have been instructed to revoke the business licences of car wash operators who refuse to serve Malaysians and cater only to foreign customers.

State housing and local government committee chairman Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said he viewed such behaviour seriously following viral social media posts alleging that a car wash outlet in Johor Bahru was serving only vehicles from Singapore.

He said local councils would be directed to investigate such businesses and take firm action if the practice continues.

“If someone is doing business in Johor, but only prioritises foreigners while sidelining locals just for the sake of bigger profits, then we will not tolerate it,” Datuk Jafni said.

“I will instruct local councils to cancel the licence of any car wash operator that insists on only accepting foreign-registered vehicles, especially from Singapore.”

Datuk Jafni said this during the closing ceremony of the Johor Property Expo 2025 at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall on July 24.

He added that the state government would not hesitate to act against business operators who fail to consider the needs of the local community.

“I would like to remind all business owners in Johor that while it is natural to seek profits, they must also fulfil their corporate social responsibility and not neglect locals” he said.

“This is the same principle applied to the Johor Affordable Housing Scheme. While developers are allowed to make profits, they are also required to contribute through the construction of affordable homes to ensure that Johoreans are not left out amid rapid development.”

Social media users recently highlighted a car wash outlet allegedly refusing to serve local customers and accepting vehicles bearing only Singapore registration plates.

The outlet, reportedly operated by foreign workers, was said to have rejected local walk-in customers, claiming that all available time slots had been booked exclusively by Singaporean clients. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK