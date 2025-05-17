A Singapore-registered Ferrari crashed into a guardrail and caught fire on a highway in Pahang, Malaysia, on May 16.

The car was enroute to resort town Cherating in eastern Malaysia when the accident occurred at about 10.40am, reported Malaysian media outlets.

Both the driver and passenger escaped unscathed, said Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily. The car model was a 458 Spider, a two-seater convertible.

Rompin district police chief Sharif Sai said the driver was a 34-year-old Singaporean man, who works as an IT engineer. His girlfriend, a 33-year-old from Hong Kong, was in the passenger seat.

“The car lost control suddenly and collided into the guardrail, causing it to be engulfed in flames entirely,” said Mr Sharif.

Photos of the aftermath show the vehicle reduced to a charred wreckage by the roadside.

The car was among a convoy of 13 Ferraris travelling to Cherating, according to preliminary investigations.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the driver was fined for failing to maintain control of his car, reported English daily New Straits Times.

The police are investigating the incident under the Road Traffic Act 1959.

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.