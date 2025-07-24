SINGAPORE – Singapore has urged all parties to exercise restraint and to de-escalate tensions amid a

deadly border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia

.

“Singapore is deeply concerned by the clashes, and calls on both countries to exercise restraint and cease hostilities,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on July 24.

“We call on them to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians.”

MFA said there are no reports of Singaporeans injured arising from the border clashes.

It urged Singaporeans to defer all travel to the border regions.

“Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand are advised to monitor the news closely, heed the local government’s advice and remain vigilant for personal safety,” the ministry said.

A long-simmering border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia escalated to deadly violence on July 24 as their military forces clashed at multiple spots, leaving at least 12 people dead.

The flare-up is part of a broader disagreement with origins stretching back more than a century and involves parts of a region known as the Emerald Triangle, where the boundaries of Thailand, Cambodia and Laos meet.

MFA also urged Singaporeans in or travelling to Cambodia and Thailand to

e-register with MFA

if they have not done so.

Those who require consular assistance in Cambodia and Thailand should contact the respective Singapore Embassies in Phnom Penh or Bangkok.

They can also contact the MFA duty office, which is open 24 hours.

Tel: +65 6379 8800 or +65 6379 8855

E-mail:

mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg