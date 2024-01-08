We’ve written before about how the sounds singers hear in their earpieces differ from what you’d expect.

But the rockstar revelations don’t stop there ― if (like me) you’ve always wondered what a singer is meant to do if they feel the urge to go mid-show, unfortunately, we’ve found some answers.

In a revolting but riveting video, TikTokker and pop culture lover John Joseph revealed how celebs handle the “if you gotta go…” problem.

Responding to another TikTokker’s comment which read “If Taylor can hold it, so can I,” the creator said, “Well, that’s because Taylor [Swift] is most likely not holding it during her three-hour show.”

They went on to explain that the singer’s Era’s tour set was three hours long, and while he “doesn’t know if this is Taylor’s tactic, there is such a thing called a pee bucket.”

A what now?

I regret to inform you that it’s exactly what you think it is. Again, there’s no proof Taylor uses one ― but other celebs and singers have gone on record for having used one in the past.

“You see, at most concerts, there are two different dressing rooms for the artist,” Joseph shared. There’s “the one that they get ready in, and… this bathroom usually has a bathroom connected to it.”

But then, there’s the second makeshift dressing room (also known as a trap) which is “usually under the stage so that artists can do their quick change” and refresh their hair and makeup without being seen.

This is usually closer than the singers’ fully-kitted dressing rooms, so, Joseph warns, it’s a likely spot for a pee bucket.

Who’s admitted to using these?

Katy Perry, the Jonas brothers, Kelly Clarkson, and even Kendall Jenner have admitted to using the makeshift loo.

“You walk on stage feeling like Mary Poppins but really you’ve just had your skin zipped, peed in a bucket and been dry-heaving over the trash can,” Katy told The Sun.

While in Kelly’s case, the bucket was actually a trash can backstage rather than a bucket under the stage, it was used for even more ~nefarious~ purposes than peeing after she ate some dodgy food.

“Well, I’ll tell you right now, there was one time – it wasn’t pee, my friend,” she revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show