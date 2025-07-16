BRISTOL, Conn. — Jannik Sinner’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz was the most-viewed Wimbledon men’s final since Novak Djokovic edged Roger Federer in a five-set thriller in 2019.

ESPN said Sunday’s match averaged 2.9 million viewers, a 31% increase over last year’s final and its best performance since about 3.8 million watched Djokovic win a fifth-set tiebreaker in a match between two of tennis’ greatest champions.

The network also said Tuesday that ratings were up for the both the men’s and women’s semifinals. The women’s semis, which included American Amanda Anisimova upsetting No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, averaged 897,000 viewers, the most since 2015, when Serena Williams was part of the final four. The men’s average of 1.31 million was the highest since 2019.