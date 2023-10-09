Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce the formal opening of its new Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston, Texas USA at Levit Green, adjacent to the world-renowned Texas Medical Center.

Sino Biological Announces the Opening of Its New US-Based Center for Bioprocessing Sino Biological

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Sino Biological is the world’s leading provider of mammalian cell-based recombinant proteins, antibodies, and related contract research services. Referred to as the Center for Bioprocessing (C4B), the new center will specialize in contract research services including custom recombinant protein and recombinant antibody development and manufacture.

Dr. Yingmin Zhu, Head of the new C4B stated, “With the establishment of our new Center for Bioprocessing here in Houston, we are excited to mark a significant milestone in Sino Biological’s global presence. As the leader of C4B, I’m thrilled to share that our center is poised to revolutionize the field of bioprocessing. I and our team are committed to delivering high-quality, custom recombinant proteins and antibodies, and we look forward to partnering with researchers and industry leaders worldwide to forge a brighter future in the life sciences.”

“The C4B represents Sino Biological’s natural global expansion of its contract research services capabilities and extends upon the company’s already strong CRO service offering at its Beijing headquarters. The focus of this new center will be on the development and production of research- and diagnostic-grade proteins and antibodies utilizing mammalian cells, which possess the unique machinery to yield natural, in vivo-like products with high bioactivity,” stated Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer for Sino Biological.

“Sino Biological’s expansion to Houston will further enhance Houston’s thriving life sciences and biotechnology ecosystem,” said Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership. “The presence of the company’s Center for Bioprocessing at Levit Green is a great example of the types of companies choosing to scale their operations in Houston at our cutting-edge life science facilities. We are pleased to welcome them to Houston.”