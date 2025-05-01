Sir David Attenborough has delivered one of his most personal and powerful messages yet as he approached his 99th birthday on May 8. The legendary broadcaster and naturalist reflects on his near century of life and his mission to protect nature in his latest documentary “Ocean with David Attenborough,” drawing attention to the massive water bodies of our planet.Born in west London in 1926, his love for the natural world began in his childhood days. Sir Attenborough lived many lives in one life. He studied Natural Sciences at Cambridge and then served in the Royal Navy. He then joined the BBC in 1952 and shaped modern wildlife and nature storytelling. He gave voice to the planet’s natural beauty through his landmark series, like Life on Earth, Planet Earth, and The Blue Planet.

He speaks openly about the urgency of the climate crisis and the need to act proactively to save the planet as he turns 99 this year.

“As I approach the end of my life, we know the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea,” he says in “Ocean”, his upcoming documentary exposing the damage being done to the marine ecosystems and aquatic life with a special focus on bottom trawling, which he compares to “bulldozing underwater rainforests.”

This film premieres on his 99th birthday on May 8 and is planned to later air on National Geographic and Disney+

The documentary shows how humans have destroyed marine life and the ecosystem for their own selfish needs and desires.“We are at a crossroads,” Attenborough warns. “We are draining the life from the ocean.”But it doesn’t only mourn what’s gone, but it also hopes to still save it. He shows how protected ocean areas can rebound quickly, offering a blueprint for the renewal of marine ecosystems.

Sir Attenborough has always remained personally grounded, despite being a globally recognized voice in the field of conservation and natural history. Presently, his net worth is estimated to be around $15 million (£12 million), but what cannot be measured in dollars is his cultural and scientific legacy that he is leaving behind. Over 50 species around the world have been named in his honour, which reflects the respect and reverence held for him.

“To have a species named after you is quite nice,” he once said. “But to have a genus ( a group of related species like a last name in science that links several species together) named after you? That’s something.”

As he turns 99 this year, his call to protect the oceans is both urgent and timeless. With this documentary, he continues to remind us of our deep responsibility to protect the planet for each other and generations to come.

