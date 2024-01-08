SIR Ed Davey must make a public apology for his failure to grip the Horizon scandal, critics said last night.

The Lib Dems came out fighting last night insisting their leader is being made “a scapegoat” for his time as postal minister between 2010 and 2012.

Sir Ed Davey must make a public apology for his failure to grip the Horizon scandal, critics said last night

Since becoming Lib Dem leader, Sir Ed has taken to Twitter 31 times to call for public figures to quit for failures in their organisations – but yesterday he insisted he had been misled.

But Treasury Minister Bim Afolami said on Monday Sir Ed had a duty to explain why he did not “ask the right questions” at the time whilst Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson called for him to resign.

He blasted: “This man, this Ed Davey, has not really looked at both sides of the story.

“He took the side of the Post Office employers and sadly many went to prison due to him not listening.”

“Instead of making excuses, instead of saying he was lied to, he should properly apologise, make a public apology in parliament, to these people too.

Several victims of the Post Office scandal have also said Sir Ed should consider his position over his role in the fiasco.