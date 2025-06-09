CAIRO, June 7 (MENA) – President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who extended Eid Al-Adha greetings and wished Egypt continued progress.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed al-Shennawy, President Sisi thanked Sharif for the warm wishes and expressed Egypt’s hope for lasting stability and prosperity in Pakistan.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation and continuing coordination on regional and international issues. (MENA)