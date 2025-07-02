AL ALAMEIN, Egypt, June 30 (MENA) – President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast position in support of the unity, sovereignty, security, and stability of Sudan, emphasizing Cairo’s readiness to exert every possible effort in this regard.

Sisi made the remarks as he received on Monday Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan in the city of Al Alamein.

The meeting touched on the latest developments on the ground in Sudan, as well as regional and international efforts made to restore peace and stability in the country, Presidency Spokesperson Mohamed al-Shennawy said.

Both sides agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts to provide support and assistance to the brotherly Sudanese people, who are enduring severe humanitarian conditions due to the ongoing conflict.

The talks also addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including efforts to rebuild Sudan and open up new horizons for joint cooperation, particularly in economic sectors, in a way that reflects the aspirations of both peoples for integration and mutual development.

The meeting discussed the latest regional developments, especially in the Nile Basin and the Horn of Africa region.

The two sides affirmed their shared vision on priorities related to national security, their commitment to continued coordination and joint action to safeguard water security, and their rejection of unilateral measures in the Blue Nile basin. (MENA)