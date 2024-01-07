Share with fellow dog lovers!

On season 18 of the hit TLC docu-series, Sister Wives Meri Brown left her old life behind, and now she is embarking on a new chapter in her life with a puppy love by her side.

Visiting an animal shelter near the end of 2023, Brown intended only to give an array of adoptables a little love and attention.

However, she confided to her Instagram followers, “They say love comes when you least expect it,” which is exactly what happened when Brown met Zona.

Stating that “I knew that she was special,” the Sister Wives star paid a return visit to the shelter on the last day of the year to adopt the pup.

The Sister Wives star told her fans via a social media post:

“What a perfect way to spend New Year’s Eve! So Happy New Year to me and my sweet Zona, we have each other to love!”

Meri Brown was not the only reality star to introduce a new four-legged family member to fans in recent days.

Over the course of the Christmas holidays Cameran Eubanks, a former cast member on the Bravo series Southern Charm, introduced her Instagram followers to Holly, who she met at Pet Helpers Adoption Center and Spay/Neuter Clinic, a no-kill shelter in Charleston, South Carolina.

