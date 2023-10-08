“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown is married!

The reality star exchanged vows with David Woolley, 59, on Saturday, People confirms.

The pair celebrated their nuptials at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, in front of 330 guests.

“It’s a fairytale,” Brown told the outlet. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Brown, 51, was eager to tie the knot as she gushed on Instagram in September, “I’m excited to be marrying [David], he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me.”

The stars of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine and Kody Brown, 54, announced their split in November 2021 after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the polygamist couple revealed on Instagram at the time.

Christine Brown and David Wooley got engaged after two months of dating. christine_brownsw/Instagram

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

They share six kids: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13.

The cast of “Sister Wives.” Kyle Christy

Kody has 18 children total with his four wives, Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, although he is now only married to Robyn.

This February, Christine excitedly revealed she was in a new relationship.

Christine has six kids. christine_brownsw/Instagram

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she told her fans via her Instagram Stories. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

She later identified Woolley as her new man, gushing to fans that she “finally found the love of her life.”

Christine and Kody Brown split in November 2021. christine_brownsw/Instagram

The couple split after 27 years of spiritual marriage. christine_brownsw/Instagram

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa,” the TV personality added. “I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Woolley proposed after two months of dating.

“We’re engaged,” Christine shared on Instagram in April. “David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”