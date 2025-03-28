CAIRO — Six people died on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, state media reported, with Russia’s consulate saying 45 Russian citizens were aboard.

Russia’s consulate in Hurghada, a town popular with tourists from the country, said the vessel was carrying “45 tourists, including minors”, and that four people had died.

“According to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada,” the consulate said.

The website of state-owned Akhbar Al Youm newspaper gave the toll of six dead and said 19 others were injured.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, quoting an Egyptian emergency services source, reported the death of “five foreigners and one Egyptian”.

The website of Sindbad Submarines, the vessel owner according to Akhbar AlYoum, said the vessel could carry 44 passengers to up to 25 metres (mdepth.

The Egyptian newspaper reported investigations were underway to determine what caused the accident.

Hurghada, a tourist city about 460 kilometres southeast of the Egyptian capital Cairo, is a major destination for visitors to Egypt, with its airport receiving more than nine million passengers last year, according to state media.

Thursday’s forecast in the city was clear, with above average winds reported but optimum visibility underwater.

While dozens of tourist boats sail through the coastal area daily for snorkeling and diving activities, Sindbad Submarines says it deploys the region’s “only real” recreational submarine.

The vessel has been operational in the area for multiple years, according to a source familiar with the company.

The Red Sea coral reefs and islands off Egypt’s eastern coast are major draws, contributing to the country’s vital tourism sector which employs two million people and generates more than 10 percent of GDP.

The area has been the site of several deadly accidents in recent years.

In November, a dive boat capsized off the coast of Marsa Alam, south of Hurghada, leaving four dead and seven missing.

Thirty people were rescued from another sinking boat, while last June two dozen French tourists were safely evacuated before their boat sank in a similar accident.

In 2023, three British tourists died after a fire broke out on their yacht, engulfing their vessel in flames.