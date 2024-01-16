MCDONALD’S fans went wild this week after the chain announced it was bringing back a fan-favourite breakfast item to its menu.

The fast-food chain exclusively revealed to The Sun that it is bringing back the beloved Breakfast Wrap next month.

The all-in-one-English-breakfast dish disappeared in 2020 and fans have been calling for its return ever since.

X, formerly known as Twitter went wild when McDonald’s shared the news online but many fans have revealed there are other popular McDonald’s items they would like to see back again too.

We’ve put together a list of six popular McDonald’s items fans are desperate to see again:

Chicken Legend

The Chicken Legend first came onto the UK scene in 2007 and stayed on the menu for more than a decade.

The patty is made with marinated chicken breast fillet, which is then covered in a crispy coating and sandwiched between a rye bread bun with lettuce and mayo.

McDonald’s removed the popular chicken burger back in November 2020 to make way for its Christmas menu, which included the Festive Crispy Chicken.

Fast food fans were assured that it was only a temporary move by McDonald’s but the legend has not been seen since.

After the announcement of the breakfast wrap returning many fans demanded the fast food chain bring back the Chicken Legend as well.

One X user said: “Okay now bring back the Chicken Legend.”

“No Chicken Legend, No Party,” declared another.

Some X users have even started a hashtag to gather support called: #BACKTHELEGEND.

Breakfast bagel

When fans heard McDonald’s was bringing back an old breakfast item many expected it to be the breakfast bagel.

The Breakfast Bagel was similar to the wrap and holds most of the English breakfast essentials like eggs, cheese and crispy bacon.

The bagel left menus in 2020 like the Breakfast Wrap and fans have been calling for its return ever since.

One X user said: “Didn’t want the McDonald’s wrap wanted the bagel.”

Another said: “OK McDonald’s but what about the Breakfast Bagel that you RIPPED out of my life all those years ago.”

“Stop messing around bring back the Breakfast Bagels,” said another user.

Sundae’s

The McDonald’s Sundae’s seemed like a dessert staple on the fast food chains menu so fans were shocked when they were axed in 2018.

Two variations were on offer with this dessert customers could get a cherry or toffee sauce topping on their plain vanilla Ice cream which is the same as the ice cream you’d find in a McFlurry.

When they were last sold in restaurants you could get the dessert for just 99p.

McDonald’s claims the desserts “weren’t very popular” but fans on X beg to differ.

One user said: “Bringing back the worst thing…. where’s the Toffee Sundaes.”

Another said: “YES!! bring back the Sundaes.”

McRib

Some younger McDonald’s fans may not even know what a McRib is.

The McRib is a barbecue-flavour pork sandwich topped with slivered onions and pickles.

It came to menus in the UK in 1981 but only lasted four years.

It did make a brief appearance again in 2015 but fans have demanded it return permanently for nearly 40 years.

One user said: “Let us be honest, compared to the McRib, nobody really wants this brought back.

“When are we getting the McRib back on these shores?”

It turns out there is a pretty good reason for the sandwich not to come back McDonald’s explains on their site.

It explains: “Many of our restaurants do not have enough grill capacity to cook pork and beef products at the same time.”

Steak Bagel

We Brits love our bagels so it’s no surprise fans have also been calling for the steak bagel.

One user said: “Hey, y’all. Instead of bringing back plastic toy nuggets, how about you bring back the Crunchy Chicken Wrap and the Steak Bagel.”

“You really brought back the Snack Wrap after you’ve been seeing my tweets about bringing back the Steak Bagel for years?” another asked.

Similar to the breakfast bagel the steak bagel held a stake patty, egg, cheese and onions.

Mc Hot Dog

Another item some people will have never heard of is the Mc Hot Dog,

Yes, many years ago McDonald’s used to make Hot dogs and fans loved them.

The hot dogs came to the UK in the late 1990s but skirted on and off menus for years.

It made a brief appearance in 2002 but fans have asked for its permanent return for decades.

One X user said: “Nah bring back the Mc Hot Dog.”

If you are desperate to get your hands on one of these you could fly to Japan where they are still sold.

If you would like to get your hands on the returning Breakfast wrap they’ll be available from Wednesday, February 7.

McDonald’s serves breakfast every day until 11am.

You can check out changes to the lunch and dinner menu here.

How can I save on my McDonald’s order?

There are plenty of ways you can save on your next trip to McDonald’s.

But always keep in mind menu prices can vary across different restaurants – so perhaps check prices online first to avoid getting a surprise.

You can get freebies on your birthday if you’ve got the My McDonald’s app – it’s free to download and you’ll only need a few quick details to get set up.

Remember to log your date of birth on the app though, otherwise, you’ll miss out.

You can get a Big Mac and fries for just £1.99 as well if you fill out the quick feedback survey following your last visit.

All you’ll need is your receipt which should have been issued no more than 60 days after your visit.

